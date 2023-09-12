The Harvest is Quickly Approaching Locally

Area farmers will be getting into the fields and beginning the harvest process. According to Randy Broesder of the Forest City Farmers Coop, machinery will be on the move shortly.

Despite the lack of moisture, Broesder thinks that the corn will harvest well.

The area along with much of the state is going through a drought. However, Broesder believes that we had enough precipitation to give farmers a good harvest in corn.

While area farmers may get a good corn crop, the soybeans may be a different story.

One bright note to the harvest is the lack of having to dry the corn. Despite a lack in increases in propane prices, this is good news for area farmers because they won’t have to buy significant amounts of propane for drying the grain.

After the harvest is completed, the co-op is highly recommending grid soil sampling. Fertilizer grid sampling lets farmers increase the needed requirements for 2024 and back off the areas where fertilizer is not needed. They are currently encouraging signups for soil testing at their Forest City, Kiester, and Buffalo Center locations.