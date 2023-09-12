Allyn F. Christensen, 90, of Clarion, passed away on Monday, September 11, 2023 at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, September 18, 2023 at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, with Pastor Craig Luttrell officiating. Burial will be in Mt Hope Cemetery, rural Dows.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Ewing Funeral Home in Clarion.

