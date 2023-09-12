Iowa Congressional Members Support Impeachment Inquiry

All four members of Iowa’s U-S House delegation are expressing support for an impeachment inquiry of President Biden. Iowa Congressman Zach Nunn, a Republican from Bondurant, represents Iowa’s third congressional district.

Earlier Tuesday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said allegations of corruption and abuse of power warrant further investigation and he’s directed House committees to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Biden. Nunn spoke with reporters in Iowa as McCarthy was making the announcement in Washington.

Nunn says House Republicans are handling the investigation into President Biden differently than Democrats did when they voted to impeach President Trump a week before his term ended.

Congressman Randy Feenstra, a Republican from Hull who represents Iowa’s fourth district, says President Biden is corrupt and must be held accountable after credible whistleblowers say the president secured preferential treatment for his son who’s facing tax evasion charges. Feenstra says a thorough investigation is warranted about Biden’s involvement with is son’s foreign business dealings as well. First District Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks says the impeachment inquiry gives House Republicans additional subpoena powers to seek bank records that may connect the dots regarding improper payments to President Biden and the Biden family. Miller-Meeks says it’s important to note that an impeachment inquiry may or may not lead to impeachment proceedings.

Earlier this month, Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson of Marion said she supports moving forward with an impeachment inquiry. Hinson, who represents Iowa’s second congressional district, said it gives House committees the tools they need to get information and answers to questions about the Biden family’s business dealings. Hinson says the two impeachments against President Trump were baseless and the American people want congress to prove a high crime or misdemeanor exists if the House moves to vote on impeaching Biden. A spokesperson for Biden’s 2024 reelection campaign says the Republican-led House of Representatives has become an arm of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and the allegations against Biden are debunked conspiracy theories.