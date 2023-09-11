Meetings & AgendasNewsWright
Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting 9/11/23 (LIVE)
Join the meeting by clicking the highlighted link below:
https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09
The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am an the agenda is as follows:
- Convene meeting at 9:00 a.m.
- Approve tentative agenda.
- Approve minutes of last meeting.
- Approve claims for payment.
- Open forum for public input.
- Receive the monthly revenue report from the Wright County Sheriff’s office.
- Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer
a. Update on secondary roads.
b. Discuss and consider bid documents, agreement, and letting date for Bridge 200 on Buchanan Avenue in Boone
Township.
- Old Business.
- New Business.
- Update on meetings.