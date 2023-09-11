Meetings & AgendasNewsWright

Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting 9/11/23 (LIVE)

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor21 mins agoLast Updated: September 11, 2023
Wright County Supervisors left to right: Rick Rasmussen, Chairman Dean Kluss, and Karl Helgevold

Join the meeting by clicking the highlighted link below:

https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am an the agenda is as follows:

  1. Convene meeting at 9:00 a.m.
  2. Approve tentative agenda.
  3. Approve minutes of last meeting.
  4. Approve claims for payment.
  5. Open forum for public input.
  6. Receive the monthly revenue report from the Wright County Sheriff’s office.
  7. Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer
    a. Update on secondary roads.
    b. Discuss and consider bid documents, agreement, and letting date for Bridge 200 on Buchanan Avenue in Boone
    Township.
  8. Old Business.
  9. New Business.
  10. Update on meetings.
Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor21 mins agoLast Updated: September 11, 2023
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT

Back to top button