Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting 9/11/23 (LIVE)

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet at 8:30am on Monday. The agenda is as follows:

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.

3. Determination of quorum

4. Approval of agenda & minutes

5. County Engineer

a. General

b. Road maintenance

6. Drainage

a. General

b. Drainage Claims

c. Open Ditch Repairs, DD #2 – Pay request #2

d. Discussion/possible action – DD #6/Lat 9 spraying

7. Claims

8. Reports

9. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes

10. Liquor License

11. Tax Abatement

12. Planning & Zoning

a.Discussion/Possible Action – Re-zoning recommendation from Zoning Commission – Kris Rugland – Parcel #02-

19-400-008 from AG to Light Industrial – Set Public Hearing Date

13. Water System Improvement Project

14. Discussion on Water and Sewer Rates

15. WINN-WORTH BETCO

16. EMS Continued Discussion

17. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water

18. Department Head Discussion

19. Supervisors – Weekly Reports

20. Next week’s Agenda Items for review

21. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:

a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – Emery Generating Station, Alliant Energy, 11295 230th ST, Clear Lake

– October 9 – 11:30 A.M.

b. Worthwhile Wind LLC VS. Board of Supervisors of Worth County, Iowa – Nonjury trial – October 25

c. WCTA & Next Generation Technologies – Cyber Security Summit 2023 – Diamond Jo Casino –

September 12 – 9:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M.

d. House File 718 Educational Session – Airport Holiday Inn, Des Moines – September 13 – 8:30 A.M.-1:00

P.M.

e. ***September 18 Board of Supervisors Meeting moved to September 19***

f. September 12, 2023 Special Election Canvass – September 19 – 9:00 A.M.

g. September 12, 2023 Special Election Second Canvass – September 25 – 9:00 A.M.

Adjourn