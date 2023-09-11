Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting 9/11/23 (LIVE)
The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet at 8:30am on Monday. The agenda is as follows:
1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.
3. Determination of quorum
4. Approval of agenda & minutes
5. County Engineer
a. General
b. Road maintenance
6. Drainage
a. General
b. Drainage Claims
c. Open Ditch Repairs, DD #2 – Pay request #2
d. Discussion/possible action – DD #6/Lat 9 spraying
7. Claims
8. Reports
9. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes
10. Liquor License
11. Tax Abatement
12. Planning & Zoning
a.Discussion/Possible Action – Re-zoning recommendation from Zoning Commission – Kris Rugland – Parcel #02-
19-400-008 from AG to Light Industrial – Set Public Hearing Date
13. Water System Improvement Project
14. Discussion on Water and Sewer Rates
15. WINN-WORTH BETCO
16. EMS Continued Discussion
17. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water
18. Department Head Discussion
19. Supervisors – Weekly Reports
20. Next week’s Agenda Items for review
21. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:
a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – Emery Generating Station, Alliant Energy, 11295 230th ST, Clear Lake
– October 9 – 11:30 A.M.
b. Worthwhile Wind LLC VS. Board of Supervisors of Worth County, Iowa – Nonjury trial – October 25
c. WCTA & Next Generation Technologies – Cyber Security Summit 2023 – Diamond Jo Casino –
September 12 – 9:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M.
d. House File 718 Educational Session – Airport Holiday Inn, Des Moines – September 13 – 8:30 A.M.-1:00
P.M.
e. ***September 18 Board of Supervisors Meeting moved to September 19***
f. September 12, 2023 Special Election Canvass – September 19 – 9:00 A.M.
g. September 12, 2023 Special Election Second Canvass – September 25 – 9:00 A.M.
Adjourn