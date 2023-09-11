Obits
Paul A. Ahlstrom
Clarion
Paul A. Ahlstrom, 94, of Clarion, passed away on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion.
Memorial services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, September 15, 2023 at Clarion First Methodist Church, 201 3 rd Avenue North East in Clarion.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion.
www.ewingfh.com
Ewing Funeral Home
1801 Central Avenue East
Clarion, Iowa 50525
515-532-2233