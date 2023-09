Mary Ann Gudlin, resident of Lake Mills Care Center, Lake Mills, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, July 27 at age 97.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 105 E. 3rd St. in Scarville, Iowa, with Pastor Randy Baldwin officiating. The family will greet friends one hour before the service at the church.

Interment will take place privately at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery in Wisconsin.