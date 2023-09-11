Gas Prices Jump Locally

Gas prices jumped up across the state just before the weekend started, but an expert says the increase shouldn’t last long. AAA Iowa spokesman Brian Ortner says OPEC’s announcement they’re extending production cuts to the end of the year is one factor in the increase, as is the price of crude oil topping $87 a barrel.

The maintenance lowers the production capacity. Ortner says there are several things that should keep the gas jump from being long term.

His advice is to understand the hike is something that won’t last long.

Some areas saw a jump of 70 cents on Friday.