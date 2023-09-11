Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting 9/11/23 (LIVE)

Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://meet.goto.com/391992405

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9am on Monday.

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Review minutes

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. Chris LaMont, Midwest Waste, re: update on recycling

9:30 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads

9:45 a.m. Ann Hinders, drainage

9:50 a.m. Accept letter of resignation of Veterans Affairs Commissioner

10:00 a.m. Closed session pursuant to Iowa Code section 21.5(1)(j) to discuss the purchase or sale of

particular real estate only where premature disclosure could be reasonably expected to increase

the price the governmental body would have to pay for that property or reduce the price the

governmental body would receive for that property

Consider resolution approving sale of county farm, consider auction company for said sale of

county farm

**Public comments during Public Forum only**

*=Public comments allowed during agenda item