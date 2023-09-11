Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting 9/11/23 (LIVE)
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9am on Monday.
9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance
Review minutes
9:05 a.m. *Public forum
9:15 a.m. Chris LaMont, Midwest Waste, re: update on recycling
9:30 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads
9:45 a.m. Ann Hinders, drainage
9:50 a.m. Accept letter of resignation of Veterans Affairs Commissioner
10:00 a.m. Closed session pursuant to Iowa Code section 21.5(1)(j) to discuss the purchase or sale of
particular real estate only where premature disclosure could be reasonably expected to increase
the price the governmental body would have to pay for that property or reduce the price the
governmental body would receive for that property
Consider resolution approving sale of county farm, consider auction company for said sale of
county farm
**Public comments during Public Forum only**
*=Public comments allowed during agenda item