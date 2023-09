North Iowa Outdoors: Area Wildlife Doing Well Says Survey

The annual DNR roadside survey showed pheasant numbers were up 15 percent this year thanks to a mild winter and dry spring. Wildlife research biologist, Todd Bogenschutz, says they weren’t the only species that benefited.

Bogenschutz says quail and cottontail also benefited.

Bogenschutz says quail and cottontail have been seeing declines.

He says it seems like cottontails and quail are not so dependent on the dryer springs as pheasants are for their numbers.