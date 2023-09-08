Obits
Thomas J. Ring
Clarion
Thomas J. Ring, 69, of Clarion, Iowa, passed away September 5, 2023 at the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at St. John’s Catholic Church, 608 2nd Avenue North East in Clarion, with Father Jerry Blake officiating.
A Rosary will begin at 1:00 PM with visitation to follow until Mass on Thursday at the church.
www.ewingfh.com
Ewing Funeral Home
1801 Central Avenue East
Clarion, Iowa 50525
515-532-2233