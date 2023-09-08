State Treasurer Roby Smith is Celebrating College Savings Month with a $5,290 Giveaway

State Treasurer Roby Smith and College Savings Iowa, along with other 529 plans across the country, are celebrating College Savings Month by sharing the benefits of saving for education costs. “For College Savings Month, I’m reminding parents, grandparents, other relatives and friends that anyone can open a College Savings Iowa account to save for a student in their life,” Smith said. “To help promote saving for future expenses, I am hosting a $5,290 College Savings Iowa giveaway. Whether you are already saving with the Plan, or have yet to begin, visit Iowa529Contest.com to register a child in your life.”

College Savings Iowa is a tax-advantaged investment plan designed to help families save for education expenses. Funds in an account can be used at any eligible education institution including K-12, two- and four-year colleges, apprenticeship programs and trade schools.

Not yet saving with College Savings Iowa and want to learn more about 529 accounts? In collaboration with the National Association of State Treasurers Foundation and Enrich, a learning module was created to explain the benefits of 529 plans and the role they play in helping an individual fund future education expenses. Access it at nast.enrich.org/courses/ understanding-the-basics-of-a- 529-plan.

“If you are new to College Savings Iowa and want to open an account for a future scholar in your life, College Savings month is the perfect opportunity to do so. Already a saver? Celebrate by making an extra contribution to your account,” concluded Smith. “Education can be expensive. Every dollar saved matters!”

Connect with College Savings Iowa on Facebook and Twitter to stay up to date on current events and Plan updates. To learn more about College Savings Iowa, visit CollegeSavingsIowa.com or call (888) 672-9116. For additional details about the Plan, read the Program Description.