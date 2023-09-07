Iowa Utilities Board Sets Public Hearing Date for MidAmerican Energy’s Proposed Natural Gas Rate Increase

The Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) issued an order today establishing the procedural schedule and setting a date for a public hearing regarding MidAmerican Energy Company’s (MidAmerican) application for an increase in its Iowa natural gas base delivery rates to customers.

The public hearing, for the presentation of evidence and cross-examination of witnesses, will be held at 9 a.m. January 9, 2024, in the IUB’s Hearing Room at 1375 E Court Ave., Des Moines, Iowa. A comprehensive procedural schedule is attached to today’s order.

MidAmerican filed its application on June 12, 2023, seeking IUB approval of a revision of rates to increase its annual revenues under Iowa Code 476.6 and 199 Iowa Administrative Code chapter 26 of the IUB’s administrative rules. MidAmerican’s proposed rate increase is pending before the IUB in Docket No. RPU-2023-0001.

Persons with disabilities requiring assistive services or devices to observe or participate in the hearing should contact the IUB at 515-725-7300 or [email protected] at least five days in advance of the scheduled date to request appropriate arrangements.

Written comments can be filed in this rate case by completing and submitting the IUB’s online comment form, by email to [email protected], or by postal mail to the Iowa Utilities Board, Docket No. RPU-2023-0001, 1375 E. Court Ave., Des Moines, IA 50319-0069.

All publicly filed documents for this rate case are available for review in the IUB’s electronic filing system under Docket No. RPU-2023-0001.

MidAmerican provides natural gas service to approximately 611,000 customers in Iowa.