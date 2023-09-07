Ernst Demands Bubble Bath Bureaucrats Get Back to Work

Today, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) spoke on the Senate floor, demanding accountability for federal agencies that are abusing remote work on the taxpayer’s dime.

Ernst is requesting an investigation of every major department and agency to determine the impact of telework on the delivery and response times of services, how much taxpayer money could be saved by consolidating unused office space, and what steps have been taken to adjust bureaucrats’ location-based salaries for those who have relocated and chosen to remain out of the office.