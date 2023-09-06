Timothy A. Schultz, 67, of Clarion, passed away Friday, September 1, 2023 at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion.

Funeral services for Tim Schultz will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at the Clarion United Church of Christ Congregational, 121 3rd Avenue North West, in Clarion, with Pastor Nicole Woodley officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM on Saturday at the church.

