Obits

Timothy A. Schultz

Clarion

Photo of Ann Finer Ann Finer9 seconds agoLast Updated: September 6, 2023

Timothy A. Schultz, 67, of Clarion, passed away Friday, September 1, 2023 at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion.

Funeral services for Tim Schultz will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at the Clarion United Church of Christ Congregational, 121 3rd Avenue North West, in Clarion, with Pastor Nicole Woodley officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM on Saturday at the church.

www.ewingfh.com
Ewing Funeral Home
1801 Central Avenue East
Clarion, Iowa, 50525
515-532-2233

Photo of Ann Finer Ann Finer9 seconds agoLast Updated: September 6, 2023
Photo of Ann Finer

Ann Finer

ADVERTISEMENT

Check Also
Close
Back to top button