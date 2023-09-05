Roger D. Burras

Tuesday, August 29th

Forest City Volleyball at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6:45 PM KIOW/FC/GHV Video Streams

West Hancock Volleyball at Eagle Grove 6:45 PM KHAM/WH Video Stream

Belmond-Klemme Volleyball at Lake Mills 6:45 PM LM Video Stream

Iowa State Football Coaches Show delayed following FC Volleyball KIOW

Wednesday, August 30th

Warriors Live from the Paddler’s Tap 7:00 PM KIOW

Thursday, August 31st

North Union Volleyball at Forest City 6:45 PM KIOW/FC Video Stream

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Volleyball at West Hancock 6:45 PM KHAM/WH Video Stream

Friday, September 1st

Forest City Football at Algona 6:15 PM KIOW/FC Video Stream

West Hancock Football at Belmond-Klemme 6:30 PM KHAM/WH Video Stream

Central Springs Football at Lake Mills 6:30 PM LM Video Stream

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Football at Osage 6:30 PM GHV Video Stream

Saturday, September 2nd

University of Northern Iowa Football at Iowa State University 11:00 AM KIOW

Waldorf University Football at St. Francis (Illinois) 1:00 PM KHAM

Tuesday, September 5th

Forest City Volleyball at North Iowa 6:45 PM KIOW/FC Video Stream

West Hancock Volleyball at North Union 6:45 PM KHAM/WH Video Stream

Belmond-Klemme Volleyball at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6:45 PM GHV Video Stream

Iowa State Football Coaches Show delayed following FC Volleyball KIOW

Wednesday, September 6th

Warriors Live from the Paddler’s Tap 7:00 PM KIOW

Thursday, September 7th

North Iowa Volleyball at West Hancock 6:45 PM KHAM/WH Video Stream

Eagle Grove Volleyball at Lake Mills 6:45 PM LM Video Stream

Friday, September 8th

Eagle Grove Football at Forest City 6:15 PM KIOW/FC Video Stream

West Hancock Football at Saint Ansgar 6:30 PM KHAM/WH Video Stream

Central Springs Football at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6:45 PM GHV Video Stream

Lake Mills Football at Newman Catholic (Audio Stream Only) 6:45 PM LM Video Stream

Saturday, September 9th

University of Iowa Football at Iowa State University 12:30 PM Airtime 2:35 PM Kickoff KIOW

Dakota State University Football at Waldorf University 4:00 PM KHAM