Obits
Roger D. Burras
Clarion
Roger D. Burras, 91, formerly of Clarion, passed away Sunday, September 3, 2023, at Israel Family Hospice House in Ames.
Funeral services for Roger Burras will be private.
In lieu of flowers and other customary remembrances, memorial donations may be directed to Shriner’s Hospital for Children – Twin Cities and sent to Roger Burras Family, c/o Ewing Funeral Home, PO Box 363, Clarion, Iowa, 50525.
