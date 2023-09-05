Monarch Butterly Tagging Program Postponed Tonight

A number of factors are contributing to the postponement by one week of the Monarch Butterfly Tagging program at the Winnebago County Conservation offices at Thorpe Park. Temperatures are playing a role, weather may play another, but the star of the show has not shown up yet.

Concentrations of butterflies remain in Canada and upper Minnesota, but they are few and far between in northern Iowa. the reason is the winds and the temperature. These insects prefer not to fight the southerly winds as they migrate south. A northern tail wind dramatically helps in the migration of these insects to Mexico.

Since there are hardly any butterflies to tag, the Conservation Department is postponing the tagging event until the 13th from 6pm to 7pm. The hope is that with the cooler weather and possible northern breezes, the butterflies may try to make their way through the area on their long trek across the southern border.