Eric A. (Gus) Gustafson, age 52 of Forest City, IA passed away tragically on Saturday, September 2, 2023 from injuries received in a motorcycle accident.

A gathering of friends and family will be held 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. on Friday, September 8th, 2023 at Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa.

Celebration of Life services will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City with Pastor Rod Hopp officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Winnebago Lutheran Church, the Bartleson Family Scholarship at Waldorf University or a charity of your choice.

