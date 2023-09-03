NewsPolitics & Government

Sunday Talk: Feenstra on the Past Week

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor2 seconds agoLast Updated: September 1, 2023
In this week’s roundup: Continuing my 36 County Tour, my work on the American Families and Jobs Act, and the failures of Bidenomics. That and more – remember to follow my Facebook page by clicking here and my Twitter page by clicking here to stay up-to-date throughout the week!
BIDENOMICS CONTINUES TO FAIL OUR FAMILIES
Thanks to wasteful government spending, Americans have accrued more than $1 trillion in credit card debt to survive in the Biden economy and endure the harsh impact of inflation.
Bidenomics continues to fail our families, farmers, and small businesses.

Feenstra: "Bidenomics has failed to deliver financial…

U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) issued the following statement on the failures of President Biden's economic agenda, which he has coined "Bidenomics." "Bidenomics has failed to deliver financial relief to a single American family. Thanks to…



MY TIME AT IGNITE PATHWAYS IN WOODBINE
During my 36 County Tour on Tuesday, I spent some time at IGNITE Pathways — a career and technical education center — in Woodbine.
I got to check out their flight, forklift, and CDL simulators — which help train our future workforce and equip students with the skills they need to succeed. I look forward to continuing my work in Congress to ensure that future generations can reach their goals.
SPEAKING WITH LOCAL REPORTERS
When I’m meeting with Iowans and traveling across the 4th District on my 36 County Tour, I always enjoy chatting with the local radio and newspaper reporters.
It was great to talk with AJ Taylor from KIOW about the Farm Bill, agriculture policy, and my strong support for our family farmers.
STOPPING BY KIDS IN THE VILLAGE IN ELK HORN
I enjoyed my time at Kids in the Village — a nonprofit childcare facility — in Elk Horn.
Affordable childcare is crucial to growing our workforce and filling open jobs. Serving on
the House Ways and Means Committee, I will continue my work to lower costs for our families.
VISITING THE CALHOUN COUNTY BUSINESS PARK
I wrapped up Tuesday’s 36 County Tour visiting the Calhoun County Business Park, which includes Sparky’s on Highway 20.
During my visit with the economic development corporation, we discussed how inflation and EPA regulations remain significant challenges for attracting new businesses and growing the local economy.
A FEENSTRA FIRST
This week on my Feenstra Agriculture Tour, I did something I’ve never done before — visited an Iowa yak farm!
We yakked it up about the Farm Bill, voluntary conservation practices, and my work on the House Ways and Means Committee to eliminate the death tax.
ONE LAST THING: DRIVE SAFELY THIS LABOR DAY WEEKEND!
If you’re traveling near or far to celebrate Labor Day, please be sure to drive safely and abide by all traffic laws.
I wish you and your family a relaxing, enjoyable, and safe Labor Day weekend!

Iowa troopers reminding people to slow down during Labor …

Iowa State Patrol is reminding people do drive safe during the Labor Day weekend.



MY WEEKLY COLUMN: THE AMERICAN FAMILIES AND JOBS ACT REVERSES THE FAILURES OF BIDENOMICS
To combat the failures of “Bidenomics,” my colleagues on the House Ways and Means Committee and I recently passed our American Families and Jobs Act out of committee. This comprehensive economic package honors our Commitment to America by rebuilding our economy and helping every family achieve financial security.
It is a victory for our families, farmers, small businesses, and rural communities who are struggling from record inflation, economic uncertainty, and rising costs that are the direct result of “Bidenomics.”
Read more in my weekly column below!

My Weekly Column: The American Families and Jobs Act…

President Biden's economic agenda – which he has coined "Bidenomics" – has failed our families, farmers, small businesses, and rural communities by every measure possible. 61% of Americans reported living paycheck to paycheck, 71% of Americans…



We are government together, and I am here to serve you. Your thoughts, concerns, and comments are very important to me. Always feel free to call (202) 225-4426 or visit my website at feenstra.house.gov.
Sincerely,
Rep. Randy Feenstra
Member of Congress
