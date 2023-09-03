Sunday Talk: Feenstra on the Past Week

\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn this week's roundup: Continuing my 36 County Tour, my work on the American Families and Jobs Act, and the failures of Bidenomics. That and more \u2013 remember to follow my Facebook page by\u00a0clicking here\u00a0and my Twitter page by\u00a0clicking here\u00a0to stay up-to-date throughout the week!\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nBIDENOMICS CONTINUES TO FAIL OUR FAMILIES\r\n\r\nThanks to wasteful government spending, Americans have accrued more than $1 trillion in credit card debt to survive in the Biden economy and endure the harsh impact of inflation.\r\n\r\nBidenomics continues to fail our families, farmers, and small businesses.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nFeenstra: "Bidenomics has failed to deliver financial...\r\n\r\nU.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) issued the following statement on the failures of President Biden's economic agenda, which he has coined "Bidenomics." "Bidenomics has failed to deliver financial relief to a single American family. Thanks to...\r\n\r\nRead more\r\nkiow.com\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMY TIME AT IGNITE PATHWAYS IN WOODBINE\r\n\r\nDuring my 36 County Tour on Tuesday, I spent some time at IGNITE Pathways \u2014 a career and technical education center \u2014 in Woodbine.\r\n\r\nI got to check out their flight, forklift, and CDL simulators \u2014 which help train our future workforce and equip students with the skills they need to succeed. I look forward to continuing my work in Congress to ensure that future generations can reach their goals.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSPEAKING WITH LOCAL REPORTERS\r\n\r\nWhen I\u2019m meeting with Iowans and traveling across the 4th District on my 36 County Tour, I always enjoy chatting with the local radio and newspaper reporters.\r\n\r\nIt was great to talk with AJ Taylor from KIOW about the Farm Bill, agriculture policy, and my strong support for our family farmers.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSTOPPING BY KIDS IN THE VILLAGE IN ELK HORN\r\n\r\nI enjoyed my time at Kids in the Village \u2014 a nonprofit childcare facility \u2014 in Elk Horn.\r\n\r\nAffordable childcare is crucial to growing our workforce and filling open jobs. Serving on\r\nthe House Ways and Means Committee, I will continue my work to lower costs for our families.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nVISITING THE CALHOUN COUNTY BUSINESS PARK\r\n\r\nI wrapped up Tuesday\u2019s 36 County Tour visiting the Calhoun County Business Park, which includes Sparky\u2019s on Highway 20.\r\n\r\nDuring my visit with the economic development corporation, we discussed how inflation and EPA regulations remain significant challenges for attracting new businesses and growing the local economy.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nA FEENSTRA FIRST\r\n\r\nThis week on my Feenstra Agriculture Tour, I did something I\u2019ve never done before \u2014 visited an Iowa yak farm!\r\n\r\nWe yakked it up about the Farm Bill, voluntary conservation practices, and my work on the House Ways and Means Committee to eliminate the death tax.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nONE LAST THING: DRIVE SAFELY THIS LABOR DAY WEEKEND!\r\n\r\nIf you're traveling near or far to celebrate Labor Day, please be sure to drive safely and abide by all traffic laws.\r\n\r\nI wish you and your family a relaxing, enjoyable, and safe Labor Day weekend!\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIowa troopers reminding people to slow down during Labor ...\r\n\r\nIowa State Patrol is reminding people do drive safe during the Labor Day weekend.\r\n\r\nRead more\r\nwww.ktiv.com\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMY WEEKLY COLUMN: THE AMERICAN FAMILIES AND JOBS ACT REVERSES THE FAILURES OF BIDENOMICS\r\n\r\nTo combat the failures of \u201cBidenomics,\u201d my colleagues on the House Ways and Means Committee and I recently passed our\u00a0American Families and Jobs Act\u00a0out of committee. This comprehensive economic package honors our Commitment to America by rebuilding our economy and helping every family achieve financial security.\r\n\r\nIt is a victory for our families, farmers, small businesses, and rural communities who are struggling from record inflation, economic uncertainty, and rising costs that are the direct result of \u201cBidenomics.\u201d\r\n\r\nRead more in my weekly column below!\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMy Weekly Column: The American Families and Jobs Act...\r\n\r\nPresident Biden's economic agenda - which he has coined "Bidenomics" - has failed our families, farmers, small businesses, and rural communities by every measure possible. 61% of Americans reported living paycheck to paycheck, 71% of Americans...\r\n\r\nRead more\r\nfeenstra.house.gov\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWe are government together, and I am here to serve you. Your thoughts, concerns, and comments are very important to me. Always feel free to call (202) 225-4426 or visit my website at\u00a0feenstra.house.gov.\r\n\r\nSincerely,\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRep. Randy Feenstra\r\nMember of Congress\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n