Sunday Talk: Feenstra on the Past Week

SPEAKING WITH LOCAL REPORTERS When I’m meeting with Iowans and traveling across the 4th District on my 36 County Tour, I always enjoy chatting with the local radio and newspaper reporters. It was great to talk with AJ Taylor from KIOW about the Farm Bill, agriculture policy, and my strong support for our family farmers. STOPPING BY KIDS IN THE VILLAGE IN ELK HORN I enjoyed my time at Kids in the Village — a nonprofit childcare facility — in Elk Horn. Affordable childcare is crucial to growing our workforce and filling open jobs. Serving on the House Ways and Means Committee, I will continue my work to lower costs for our families. VISITING THE CALHOUN COUNTY BUSINESS PARK I wrapped up Tuesday’s 36 County Tour visiting the Calhoun County Business Park, which includes Sparky’s on Highway 20. During my visit with the economic development corporation, we discussed how inflation and EPA regulations remain significant challenges for attracting new businesses and growing the local economy. A FEENSTRA FIRST This week on my Feenstra Agriculture Tour, I did something I’ve never done before — visited an Iowa yak farm! We yakked it up about the Farm Bill, voluntary conservation practices, and my work on the House Ways and Means Committee to eliminate the death tax.