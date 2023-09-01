Possible Passport Scams May Be in the Area

Area residents who may be trying to get a passport online, may be in for a rude surprise. Winnebago County Recorder Shanna Eastvold who office handles passport applications says that some sites may not be reputable.

To ensure the safety and security of your data, Eastvold encourages everyone to go through her office when getting a passport.

Her passport office is open 8am to 11am and then 12pm to 4pm. She encourages everyone intending to travel abroad to plan well ahead because the processing can take a few weeks.

Those who come in to obtain a passport will need to bring a few items.

According to Eastvold, there are charges which have to be paid when applying for a passport.

Obtaining a passport is not limited to Winnebago County residents. Eastvold stated that people from all around the area can come into her office to start the application process.