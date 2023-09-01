Jean Zigrang, 51, of Clarion, passed away Monday, August 21, 2023.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Jean Zigrang will be held at 10:30 AM, on Monday, September 4, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 204 South Jackson Avenue, in Eagle Grove with Father Jerry Blake and Deacon Dr. Michael Whitters officiating.

Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Eagle Grove.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM on Sunday, September 3, 2023, with a Rosary and Scriptural Wake Service beginning at 1:30 PM, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Eagle Grove. Visitation will continue one hour prior to Mass at the church on Monday.

