Winnebago County Drainage District 37 Facing Large Repair Work

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors were faced with some decisions about what to do in Drainage District 37. An apparent large washout has occurred which is forcing the board to look at options.

Supervisor Terry Durby explained that the problems began some time ago.

The problem was not addressed and continued to grow according to Durby.

Ethan Schutter of the Secondary Roads Engineering Department for the county looked into the problem and discovered that there were problems with an initial fix.

The gap in width has since grown over time including the depth of the drainage line according to Durby.

Supervisor Bill Jensvold examined the pictures of the drainage system and tried to estimate the current depth of the ditch.

It was agreed that the project is going to take a tremendous amount of dirt brought in to reform the drainage line and tile. The drainage district itself is not very large and the expense of repairing it may become a concern. Winnebago County Drainage Clerk Kris Oswald wants to make sure that landowners are aware of what needs to be done.

Oswald will get a quote and then call or mail residents in the district to hold the informational hearing on the project.