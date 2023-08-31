Hogsback Shooting Range Changes are Coming

The Winnebago County Conservation Board is implementing changes at the Hogsback Target Shooting Range northwest of Lake Mills. These changes will make the range safer for the people who shoot there, as well as more accommodating to the neighbors who live near the range.

First of all, on August 1st, the hours at the range changed. The range is now open on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays and closed on Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays. In addition, the shooting hours are now from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM throughout the year. Shooting before or after those times is strictly prohibited. The hours will not change with the season as they have in the past.

Secondly, as of October 4th, shooters will also need an annual, paid permit to use the range. In order to obtain a permit, people need to take an online course, complete an online test, and pay an annual fee. The annual fees cost $30 for an Individual or $35 for a Family. (A family consists of all members of the same household.) There is also a Lifetime permit that can be purchased for $500. (A $2 convenience fee will also be applied to all card payments.) Certified shooters will be allowed to bring one guest with them and everyone will need to sign in when they get to the range and sign back out when they leave. The 30-minute shooting limit will still apply if people are waiting to use the range. The online course and test are available at the WCCB web site:

https://www.winnebagocountyiowa.gov/conservation/hogsback_target_shooting_range/. People must receive a perfect score on the test to pass. Once someone has passed the test, they will be emailed a link to pay for their permit. After payment has been received, the permit will be sent to them electronically. Permits will not be required to shoot at the range until Wednesday, October 4th.

The Hogsback Shooting Range contains a 2-seated rifle range, with backstops at 50, 100, 150, and 200 yards, as well as a single-seated handgun range with backstops at 15 and 20 yards. People must bring their own paper targets to shoot at. It is against the range rules to shoot at anything besides a paper target.

More information about the Hogsback Shooting Range can be found on the WCCB web site. If

anyone has any questions or comments about the range, the new hours, or the new permitting system, they can contact the WCCB at 641-565-3390 or WCCB Director Robert Schwartz at [email protected]