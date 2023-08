23-24 MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week – WEEK 1

This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior from Lake Mills.

Beau Kaufman had the best ground performance on Friday, helping the Lake Mills Bulldogs win its first game of the season at AGSWR on Friday night.

He ran for 125 yards on 25 rushes (5 yards per rush) and scored a touchdown. He also helped on defense, making two tackles and one for a loss.