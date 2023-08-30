Pasture Weed Control Featured in Sept. 21 Northern Iowa Field Day

Drones have been part of agriculture’s toolbox for years, especially in increasing efficiency and effectiveness for crop acres. A north Iowa field day will focus on how one farmer uses drone technology for pinpoint weed control in pastureland not easily accessible by other methods.

The pasture management field day is set for Sept. 21 at Lynn Kluver’s pasture southeast of Crystal Lake. Field day organizer Iowa State University Extension and Outreach livestock specialist Russ Euken said a drone demonstration will show attendees how a drone can be used for weed control in areas that are not easily accessible for ground equipment or larger aircraft.

“Gentry Sorenson ISU extension field agronomist will discuss general pasture weed control methods, and Kluver and drone operator Adam Stenberg will discuss their experience using drone applied herbicide for weed control in the pasture,” Euken said.

The field day agenda also includes basic grazing management along with tips on fall pasture care, forage and feed management for fall and winter, and resources available. T.J. Herrick, wildlife biologist with Iowa Department of Natural Resources, and Kluver will lead a discussion of opportunities to graze wildlife management areas.

The field day begins at 1 p.m. on Sept. 21 at the pasture located southeast of Crystal Lake. The address is 1115 310th St Britt which is also Co Hwy B16. There’s no cost to attend and no preregistration is necessary.

For more information contact Euken at Hancock County Extension by phone at 641-923-2856 or email [email protected]