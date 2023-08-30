Meetings & AgendasNewsPolitics & Government
IUB Meeting on Carbon Pipeline Projects 8/30/23 (LIVE)
https://IowaUtilitiesBoard.eduvision.tv/watchlive.aspx?q=5H3d7WMILNU%253d
Click the link above to go live to the Iowa Utilities Board /Summit Carbon Solutions permit hearing.
Summit Carbon Solution’s IUB hearing continues today at 8:30am in Fort Dodge. Discussion on the permit approval process will likely take at least a month to complete.
Day 7 of the hearing will include testimonies from the landowners who are threatened by Summit.
We will have a link posted each day that the hearing takes place here on kiow.com.