Meetings & AgendasNewsWright

Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting 8/28/23 (LIVE)

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor2 hours agoLast Updated: August 28, 2023
Wright County Supervisors left to right: Rick Rasmussen, Chairman Dean Kluss, and Karl Helgevold

Join the Wright County Board of Supervisors Zoom Meeting by clicking the link below:  https://zoom.us/j/465435965pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The meeting begins at 9am and the agenda is as follows:

  1. Convene meeting at 9:00 a.m.
  2. Approve tentative agenda.
  3. Approve minutes of last meeting.
  4. Approve claims for payment.
  5. Open forum for public input.
  6. Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer
    a. Update on secondary roads.
  7. Old Business.
  8. New Business.
  9. Update on meetings.
Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor2 hours agoLast Updated: August 28, 2023
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT

Back to top button