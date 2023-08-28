Meetings & AgendasNewsWright
Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting 8/28/23 (LIVE)
Join the Wright County Board of Supervisors Zoom Meeting by clicking the link below: https://zoom.us/j/465435965pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09
The meeting begins at 9am and the agenda is as follows:
- Convene meeting at 9:00 a.m.
- Approve tentative agenda.
- Approve minutes of last meeting.
- Approve claims for payment.
- Open forum for public input.
- Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer
a. Update on secondary roads.
- Old Business.
- New Business.
- Update on meetings.