Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting 8/28/23 (LIVE)
Join the Worth County Board of Supervisors Zoom Meeting live by clicking the link below:
https://zoom.us/j/435128100
The supervisors meeting agenda is as follows:
1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.
3. Determination of quorum
4. Approval of agenda & minutes
5. County Engineer
a. General
b. Road maintenance
6. Drainage
a. General
b. Drainage Claims
c. Jacob Hagen, Bolton & Menk, Inc. – DD #14 Engineer’s Report – Receive and set hearing date
7. Claims
8. Reports
9. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes
10. Liquor License
11. Fireworks Permit
12. Board Appointment – Public Health
13. Water System Improvement Project
14. Discussion on Water and Sewer Rates
15. WINN-WORTH BETCO
16. EMS Continued Discussion
17. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water
18. Department Head Discussion
19. Supervisors – Weekly Reports
20. Next week’s Agenda Items for review
21. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:
a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – 203A N 1st AVE West, Lake Mills – October 9 – 11:30 A.M.
b. Worthwhile Wind LLC VS. Board of Supervisors of Worth County, Iowa – Nonjury trial – October 25
c. Jaspers Family Foundation Fund Grant Workshop – Northwood Public Library, Olson Room – August 28
– 10:30 A.M. – 12:30 P.M.
d. House File 718 Educational Session – Airport Holiday Inn, Des Moines – September 13 – 8:30 A.M.-1:00
P.M.
e. ***September 18 Board of Supervisors Meeting moved to September 19***
f. September 12, 2023 Special Election Canvass – September 19 – 9:00 A.M.
g. September 12, 2023 Special Election Second Canvass – September 25 – 9:00 A.M.
Adjourn