Winnebago County Board to Meet Tuesday

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am. The board will open the meeting by hearing from Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders. He will discuss the current state of secondary roads along with any and all projects. He will also discuss the final payment on a bridge project.

Drainage matters will be discussed including a utility permit for tile installation in Forest Township and the appointment of an engineer to assist in the reclassification of Drainage District 37 after it has been repaired. The lines were last classified in 1914.

