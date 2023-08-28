Robert Perkins, 78, of Britt, passed away Monday, August 28, 2023 at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt.

Funeral services for Robert Perkins will be held Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 1:30 PM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt.

Visitation for Bobby Perkins will be held on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Chapel in Britt and one hour prior to services on Thursday.

