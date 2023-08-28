Kossuth County Board to Meet Tuesday

The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am. The board will review section four of the Kossuth County Handbook before entering into a discussion on the official report of the County Highway Engineer for the Fiscal Year 2023.

The board has been deliberating on the issue of construction within rights-of-way. The board may issue a policy on the matter during the meeting. They will also meet with the Kossuth County Engineer to get his opinion on the issue and get an update on the current state of secondary roads.

Drainage matters will center around lateral 63 of Drainage District 4 where a request has been made to look into cleaning and possible repairs. A similar request has been made for Lateral M in PAK 1.

The board will also discuss a change order for cost overages in sub lateral 1 in Drainage district 60. Work on tile improvement is being completed and a first pay estimate will need to be acted on.

At 10am, the board will begin a series of public hearings on Drainage District 4. The first will involve Lateral 4 in that district and the second begins at 10:05am and involves Lateral 2.