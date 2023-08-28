Judith G. Chapman, 79, of Clarion passed away Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation

Center in Clarion.

Funeral services for Judith Chapman will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, September 1, 2023 at the Clarion Church of Christ, 420 North Main Street in Clarion with Pastor Warren Curry officiating.

Visitation for Judith Chapman will be held Thursday, August 31, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

