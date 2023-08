Joanne “Jo” B. Kothenbuetel

Joanne “Jo” B. Kothenbeutel, 78, of Garner, passed away Sunday, August 27, 2023, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 am, Thursday, September 7, 2023, at Garner Evangelical Free Church with Pastor Clevey Ragsdale officiating. Burial will be in Marion Cemetery near Latimer.

Visitation will be held one hour before church services on Thursday. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed in memory of Jo to Iowa Lions Kidsight Foundation or Elderbridge Agency in Mason City.