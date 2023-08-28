HancockMeetings & AgendasNews
Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting 8/28/23 (LIVE)
Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://meet.goto.com/420535365
The meeting begins at 10am and has the following agenda:
10:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance. Review minutes
10:05 a.m. *Public forum
10:15 a.m. Consider authorizing issuance of credit card for Hancock County Veteran’s Affairs Director
10:20 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads, consider a payroll change.
10:35 a.m. Ann Hinders on drainage.
10:40 a.m. Jacob Schreur, Maintenance, re: discuss and possibly consider quotes for flooring for 545 State Street building.
**Public comments during Public Forum only**
*=Public comments allowed during agenda item