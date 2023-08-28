AudioMediaNewsPolitics & Government

Desantis Addresses the Eminent Domain Issue for Area Carbon Pipelines

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor1 second agoLast Updated: August 28, 2023

Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis says negotiation is the way to resolve property disputes over developing privately-owned projects — like carbon pipelines.

DeSantis held two town hall meetings in northern Iowa this weekend and fielded questions about carbon pipelines at both events. In Algona, a woman asked DeSantis if a government agency should let a for-profit company use eminent domain to force landowners to sign property easements.

At a town hall forum in Garner, a man told DeSantis the carbon pipeline debate is tearing the state apart.

The forums DeSantis held in Garner and Algona were in counties where the proposed Summit Carbon Capture pipeline would pass through.

