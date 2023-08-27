AudioMediaNewsPolitics & Government
Sunday Talk: Feenstra on the Farm Bill, Supply Chains, and Presidential Legal Issues
U. S. Representative Randy Feenstra was in Forest City on Friday at Christensen Farms. He toured the mills and finishing site before addressing everyone on issues facing the nation.
He took a moment during the tour to walk and speak with KIOW / KHAM News Director A. J. Taylor about such things as the Farm Bill progress, the U.S. agriculture supply chain, foreign animal disease prevention efforts, and DOT regulations. He also took a moment to give his position on the current legal issues facing both the Trump and Biden in our Sunday Talk.