Desantis Visits the Area

Both the cities of Garner and Forest City were the sites of visits by Presidential hopeful Ron Desantis. Garner was the first stop on a multi county swing which the campaign hopes to visit all 99 counties. State Representative Henry Stone accompanied Desantis at both campaign stops and was excited about the turnout.

After visiting the Garner Pizza Ranch to a capacity crowd, Desantis moved on the Family Alliance For Veterans of America (FAVA) in Forest City. Once inside, the Navy veteran turned Governor of Florida learned about the functions of FAVA and its importance to area veterans. He also addressed the issues facing the military and gave his points on what he would set out to accomplish as President.

Stone felt that this stop was critical in showing the public how concerned Desantis is about the military.

One of the attendees was Forest City Mayor Ron Holland. He took great pride in the fact that Desantis made a point to stop in Forest City.

Afterwards, Desantis greeted the crowd outside and fielded questions. He then took one of his children across the street to the ice cream shop to order treats for his family aboard the tour bus.

When he returned, he addressed the importance of FAVA to the community.

The visit by Desantis to FAVA comes on the anniversary of the much debated exit by U. S. armed forces out of Afghanistan. He addressed that situation and briefly outlined what he would do.

Desantis departed from Forest City on his way to Worth County. Before he left, he stated that the campaign was going strong.