Pasture Weed Control Featured in Sept. 21 Northern Iowa Field Day

Drones have been part of agriculture’s toolbox for years, especially in increasing efficiency and effectiveness for crop acres. A north Iowa field day will focus on how one farmer uses drone technology for pinpoint weed control in pastureland not easily accessible by other methods.

The pasture management field day is set for Sept. 21 at a pasture near Forest City. Rented and operated by Lynn Kluver, the pasture’s problem areas that are difficult to navigate on foot or by regular land equipment are easy targets for drone herbicide application. Field day organizer Iowa State University Extension and Outreach livestock specialist Russ Euken said a drone demonstration will help attendees understand how it works.

“The main focus of the field day will be pasture weed control demonstrating the effects of thistle and weed control using drone applied herbicide on areas that are difficult to navigate in the pasture,” he said. “Gentry Sorenson ISU extension field agronomist will discuss general pasture weed control methods, and Kluver and drone operator Adam Stenberg will discuss the weed control methods and effectiveness in the pasture.”

The field day agenda also includes basic grazing management along with tips on fall pasture care, forage and feed management for fall and winter, and resources available. T.J. Herrick, wildlife biologist with Iowa Department of Natural Resources, and Kluver will lead a discussion of opportunities to graze wildlife management areas.

The field day begins at 1 p.m. on Sept. 21 at a pasture located southeast of Forest City. The pasture location is 3.5 miles east of Hwy 69 on County B14, which is also known as 330th St. Alternatively the pasture is 1.5 miles east of Taft Ave or 1.5 west of Welch Ave via County B14/ 330th St. There’s no cost to attend and no preregistration is necessary. See the event flyer.

For more information contact Euken at Hancock County Extension by phone at 641-923-2856 or email [email protected].