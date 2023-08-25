Pamela J. Tew, 72, of Clarion, passed away Friday, August 25, 2023 at Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Monday, August 28, 2023 at the funeral home.

