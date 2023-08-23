Kossuth Board Receives Update from Emergency Medical Services

The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors received an update from Phil Albers of the Kossuth County Emergency Medical Services Advisory Council. Albers reported that there are still shortages which need to be addressed.

The ambulance service is also reporting a downturn in call volume.

Staffing issues are improving according to Albers.

Albers believes that the new additions will be a good fit for the Kossuth ambulance services.