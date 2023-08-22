September Deadline on Farm Bill Passage Looming Says Feenstra

Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra says there are a lot of issues left to resolve and the chair of the House Ag Committee has told them they will not pass the 2023 Farm Bill by the September 30th deadline.

Feenstra is a Republican from Hull representing the Fourth District. He says the U-S Senate is also working to get its version of the bill completed.

Feenstra says he does have some concerns about what will be in the final bill.

Feenstra made his comments after visiting with members of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce.