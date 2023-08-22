Sports
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Preseason IGHSAU Volleyball Top-15
Class 1A
|
School
|
2022 Record
|
1
|
Ankeny Christian
|
39-3
|
2
|
Holy Trinity Catholic
|
29-16
|
3
|
Don Bosco
|
28-13
|
4
|
AGWSR
|
19-24
|
5
|
Riverside
|
33-6
|
6
|
Remsen St. Mary’s
|
20-7
|
7
|
Council Bluffs St. Albert
|
17-20
|
8
|
New London
|
28-10
|
9
|
St. Ansgar
|
16-12
|
10
|
BCLUW
|
19-20
|
11
|
Boyden-Hull
|
16-15
|
12
|
Central City
|
20-13
|
13
|
Gladbrook-Reinbeck
|
34-10
|
14
|
Edgewood-Colesburg
|
16-20
|
15
|
North Tama
|
39-5
Class 2A
|
School
|
2022 Record
|
1
|
Dike-New Hartford
|
45-3
|
2
|
Hinton
|
27-3
|
3
|
Grundy Center
|
31-13
|
4
|
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
|
31-6
|
5
|
Sumner-Fredericksburg
|
31-11
|
6
|
Kuemper Catholic
|
38-5
|
7
|
Ridge View
|
30-8
|
8
|
Pella Christian
|
25-15
|
9
|
Treynor
|
28-9
|
10
|
Denver
|
36-11
|
11
|
South Hardin
|
26-13
|
12
|
Wapsie Valley
|
41-5
|
13
|
Wilton
|
23-11
|
14
|
Central Lyon
|
17-13
|
15
|
South Central Calhoun
|
34-9
Class 3A
|
School
|
2022 Record
|
1
|
Des Moines Christian
|
46-6
|
2
|
Western Christian
|
43-5
|
3
|
Davenport Assumption
|
33-7
|
4
|
Union
|
42-10
|
5
|
Cherokee
|
25-12
|
6
|
Mount Vernon
|
35-6
|
7
|
West Liberty
|
31-8
|
8
|
West Delaware
|
29-15
|
9
|
Solon
|
26-13
|
10
|
Red Oak
|
22-15
|
11
|
Mid-Prairie
|
27-12
|
12
|
Wahlert Catholic
|
14-18
|
13
|
Forest City
|
20-12
|
14
|
Estherville Lincoln Central
|
22-16
|
15
|
Roland-Story
|
22-13
Class 4A
|
School
|
Record
|
1
|
Clear Creek-Amana
|
34-11
|
2
|
Indianola
|
37-7
|
3
|
North Scott
|
33-6
|
4
|
Cedar Rapids Xavier
|
33-4
|
5
|
Norwalk
|
24-11
|
6
|
Nevada
|
24-14
|
7
|
Lewis Central
|
26-8
|
8
|
Marion
|
35-7
|
9
|
Knoxville
|
26-13
|
10
|
Bondurant-Farrar
|
24-11
|
11
|
North Polk
|
29-10
|
12
|
ADM
|
19-10
|
13
|
Bishop Heelan
|
24-15
|
14
|
Charles City
|
27-13
|
15
|
Waverly-Shell Rock
|
30-19
Class 5A
|
School
|
Record
|
1
|
Waukee Northwest
|
28-13
|
2
|
Dowling Catholic
|
31-10
|
3
|
Johnston
|
26-11
|
4
|
West Des Moines Valley
|
22-21
|
5
|
Cedar Falls
|
33-7
|
6
|
Ankeny Centennial
|
30-10
|
7
|
Iowa City Liberty
|
33-8
|
8
|
Ankeny
|
35-5
|
9
|
Sioux City East
|
22-14
|
10
|
Pleasant Valley
|
29-7
|
11
|
Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
|
23-18
|
12
|
Muscatine
|
17-13
|
13
|
Sioux City North
|
22-15
|
14
|
Linn-Mar
|
18-17
|
15
|
Dubuque Senior
|
21-17