HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Preseason IGHSAU Volleyball Top-15

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal7 mins agoLast Updated: August 22, 2023
Class 1A
School
2022 Record
1
Ankeny Christian
39-3
2
Holy Trinity Catholic
29-16
3
Don Bosco
28-13
4
AGWSR
19-24
5
Riverside
33-6
6
Remsen St. Mary’s
20-7
7
Council Bluffs St. Albert
17-20
8
New London
28-10
9
St. Ansgar
16-12
10
BCLUW
19-20
11
Boyden-Hull
16-15
12
Central City
20-13
13
Gladbrook-Reinbeck
34-10
14
Edgewood-Colesburg
16-20
15
North Tama
39-5
 
Class 2A
School
2022 Record
1
Dike-New Hartford
45-3
2
Hinton
27-3
3
Grundy Center
31-13
4
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
31-6
5
Sumner-Fredericksburg
31-11
6
Kuemper Catholic
38-5
7
Ridge View
30-8
8
Pella Christian
25-15
9
Treynor
28-9
10
Denver
36-11
11
South Hardin
26-13
12
Wapsie Valley
41-5
13
Wilton
23-11
14
Central Lyon
17-13
15
South Central Calhoun
34-9
 
 
Class 3A
School
2022 Record
1
Des Moines Christian
46-6
2
Western Christian
43-5
3
Davenport Assumption
33-7
4
Union
42-10
5
Cherokee
25-12
6
Mount Vernon
35-6
7
West Liberty
31-8
8
West Delaware
29-15
9
Solon
26-13
10
Red Oak
22-15
11
Mid-Prairie
27-12
12
Wahlert Catholic
14-18
13
Forest City
20-12
14
Estherville Lincoln Central
22-16
15
Roland-Story
22-13
 
 
Class 4A
School
Record
1
Clear Creek-Amana
34-11
2
Indianola
37-7
3
North Scott
33-6
4
Cedar Rapids Xavier
33-4
5
Norwalk
24-11
6
Nevada
24-14
7
Lewis Central
26-8
8
Marion
35-7
9
Knoxville
26-13
10
Bondurant-Farrar
24-11
11
North Polk
29-10
12
ADM
19-10
13
Bishop Heelan
24-15
14
Charles City
27-13
15
Waverly-Shell Rock
30-19
 
Class 5A
 
School
Record
1
Waukee Northwest
28-13
2
Dowling Catholic
31-10
3
Johnston
26-11
4
West Des Moines Valley
22-21
5
Cedar Falls
33-7
6
Ankeny Centennial
30-10
7
Iowa City Liberty
33-8
8
Ankeny
35-5
9
Sioux City East
22-14
10
Pleasant Valley
29-7
11
Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
23-18
12
Muscatine
17-13
13
Sioux City North
22-15
14
Linn-Mar
18-17
15
Dubuque Senior
21-17
