Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting 8/21/23 (LIVE)

Join the Zoom Meeting through our website by clicking the highlighted link: https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday at 9am. The agenda is tentatively as follows:

1. Convene meeting at 9:00 a.m.

2. Approve tentative agenda.

3. Approve minutes of last meeting.

4. Approve claims for payment.

5. Open forum for public input.

6. Receive monthly revenue report from the Wright County Sheriff.

7. Review and act on the 28E Agreement with the City of Dows for contract law enforcement.

8. Review and act on the contribution to the Belmond Area Arts Council of $1,500 for local support

of dust control during Power Show.

9. Appoint representative to the CICS Supervisor Advisory Committee.

10. Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer

a. Update on secondary roads.

11. Old Business.

12. New Business.

13. Update on meetings.