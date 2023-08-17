Ernst Statement on USTR’s Plan to End the Mexico Corn Ban

Today, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, released the following statement on the United States Trade Representative’s (USTR) plan to request a dispute resolution panel to block Mexico’s ban on genetically modified corn.

“I am encouraged that following my continued advocacy, the USTR is finally taking serious action to defend our Iowa corn farmers and ensure they are not excluded by Mexico’s absurd and baseless biotech corn ban,” said Senator Ernst. “Mexico’s decision is a clear violation of the USMCA, and the U.S. must hold Mexico accountable to their science-based commitment. Our farmers are already facing high input costs, the last thing they need is uncertainty about their top export market. I will continue to urge the Biden administration to stand up and fight for the Corn Belt and Iowans’ livelihoods.”

