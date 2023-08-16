Obits

Steven D. Hill

Clarion

Photo of Ann Finer Ann Finer7 mins agoLast Updated: August 16, 2023

Steven D. Hill, 81, of Clarion, passed away on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, August 21, 2023 at Clarion First Methodist Church, 201 3 rd Avenue North East in Clarion. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion.

www.ewingfh.com
Ewing Funeral Home
1801 Central Avenue East
Clarion, Iowa 50525
515-532-2233

Photo of Ann Finer Ann Finer7 mins agoLast Updated: August 16, 2023
Photo of Ann Finer

Ann Finer

ADVERTISEMENT

Check Also
Close
Back to top button