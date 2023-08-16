Obits
Steven D. Hill
Clarion
Steven D. Hill, 81, of Clarion, passed away on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, August 21, 2023 at Clarion First Methodist Church, 201 3 rd Avenue North East in Clarion. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion.
www.ewingfh.com
Ewing Funeral Home
1801 Central Avenue East
Clarion, Iowa 50525
515-532-2233