Pasture Weed Control Featured in a Sept 21st Field Day Near Forest City

Iowa State University Extension will host a pasture management field day on Thursday, Sept 21st at

1 pm at a pasture located SE of Forest City. Pasture location is 3.5 miles east of Hwy 69 on County B14

which is also 330th St. Alternatively this is 1.5 miles east of Taft Ave or 1.5 west of Welch Ave via County

B14 which is also 330th St. The pasture is rented and operated by Lynn Kluver.

The main focus of the field day will be pasture weed control demonstrating the effects of thistle and

weed control using drone applied herbicide on areas that are difficult to navigate in the pasture. A

demo of the drone will be featured. Gentry Sorenson ISU Extension Field Agronomist will discuss general pasture weed control methods and Lynn Kluver pasture operator and Adam Stenberg drone operator will discuss the weed control methods and effectiveness in the pasture and demonstrate the drone.

Also, a discussion of opportunities to graze wildlife management areas will be led by T.J. Herrick Iowa

DNR wildlife biologist and Lynn Kluver.

Other topics include basic grazing management along with tips on fall pasture care, forage and feed

management for fall and winter, and resources available.

For more information contact the Russ Euken ISU Extension Livestock Specialist at Hancock County

Extension 641-923-2856 or [email protected]