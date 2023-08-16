Governor Reynolds Declares Today “Solar Day in Iowa”

Governor Kim Reynolds declared today, August 16th, as “Solar Day in Iowa.” To celebrate, solar industry leaders and supporters gathered today for “Solar Day at the Iowa State Fair” for a live reading of the Governor’s proclamation.

“Renewable energy, like solar, provides opportunities for farmers and communities in Iowa,” said Ray Gaesser, Chair of the Iowa Conservative Energy Forum.

The Governor’s proclamation reads:

Whereas, Iowa is a world leader for the production, development and technology of renewable energy. These industries create jobs in Iowa and grow the state’s economy.

Iowa is a world leader for the production, development and technology of renewable energy. These industries create jobs in Iowa and grow the state’s economy. Whereas, Iowa ranks 16 th among U.S. states in technical potential for solar energy production, ahead of states such as Florida and Georgia, and has the potential to add enough solar to meet the state’s electric needs more than 150 times over.

Iowa ranks 16 among U.S. states in technical potential for solar energy production, ahead of states such as Florida and Georgia, and has the potential to add enough solar to meet the state’s electric needs more than 150 times over. Whereas, Solar energy has become an important option for Iowa farmers, businesses and homeowners to manage their energy future.

Solar energy has become an important option for Iowa farmers, businesses and homeowners to manage their energy future. Whereas, Solar energy benefits both rural and urban Iowa, with solar installations in all of Iowa’s 99 counties.

Solar energy benefits both rural and urban Iowa, with solar installations in all of Iowa’s 99 counties. Whereas, Iowa’s solar industry employs more than 1000 people and supports nearly 100 businesses involved in the supply chain.

Iowa’s solar industry employs more than 1000 people and supports nearly 100 businesses involved in the supply chain. Whereas, More than $949 million has been invested in solar in Iowa, growing local economies.

“Solar has been a true success story in Iowa, spurring local investment and creating jobs all across the state,” said Larry Steffen, Board President of the Iowa Solar Energy Trade Association (ISETA).

Solar benefits both rural and urban Iowa with solar projects in all of Iowa’s 99 counties.