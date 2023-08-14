Meetings & AgendasNewsWorth
Worth Board of Supervisors Landowner Informational Meeting (LIVE) 8/14/23
Join Zoom Meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82772096626?pwd=UC9YbkJKeUFyK01WWU5FdzgzcDJ6UT09
The agenda is as follows:
1. Call to order
2. Determination of quorum
3. Approval of Agenda
4. Information regarding bids for repairs in DD #34
5. Discussion/possible action – Engagement of engineer
6. Adjourn
This meeting will be held electronically and in person.
To access the meeting by phone, call: 1-(312)-626-6799
Meeting ID: 827 7209 6626
Passcode: 675002