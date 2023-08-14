Worth Board of Supervisors Landowner Informational Meeting (LIVE) 8/14/23

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82772096626?pwd=UC9YbkJKeUFyK01WWU5FdzgzcDJ6UT09

The agenda is as follows:

1. Call to order

2. Determination of quorum

3. Approval of Agenda

4. Information regarding bids for repairs in DD #34

5. Discussion/possible action – Engagement of engineer

6. Adjourn

This meeting will be held electronically and in person.

To access the meeting by phone, call: 1-(312)-626-6799

Meeting ID: 827 7209 6626

Passcode: 675002