You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” Musical Coming to Forest City

BrickStreet Theatre has assembled “the Peanuts gang” for its production of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” a musical that brings the classic Charles Schultz cartoon to life. This show–the first musical to be performed in BrickStreet’s 1305 Hwy 69 S. location–runs Sept. 15-17, 22-24. The curtain opens 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and at 2p.m. on Sundays in Forest City.

In this musical, six of the Peanuts Gang’s most beloved characters explore life’s great questions as they play baseball, struggle with homework, swoon over their crushes, and celebrate the joy of friendship. The show’s storyline and upbeat, memorable songs were written by Clark Gesner in 1966 and performed on Broadway the following year. Kristin Chenoweth won the Tony Award for best actress when she was Sally Brown for the show’s revival in 1999.

BrickStreet’s cast includes Kyle Ennis (Charlie Brown), Shaun Thompson (Schroeder), and Annika Andrews (Sally) of Forest City; Rachel Hall (Lucy) and Matt Holub (Linus) of Mason City; and Dani Schon (Snoopy) of Belmond. The show is directed by Julie Keely of Leland with musical direction by Ericka Forsberg of Forest City.

Tickets are available at www.brickstreettheatre.org or at the door, if available.