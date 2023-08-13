Officials Remind Everyone to Call Before You Dig

North Iowans are reminded about the three-digit phone number they’re required by law to call before doing any digging on their property. Ben Booth is spokesman for Iowa One Call is reminding everyone about 811 in advance of the fall planting season.

The state law was enacted in 1993, mandating that Iowans use the service before taking a shovel to dirt, and especially before using anything larger to dig.

Each time an Iowan phones in to the call center, it typically triggers several more calls, depending on how many utilities may be buried on the property.

Learn more about digging on your property at Iowa OneCall.com.